Anu Malik shares fond memory with Kishore Kumar

On the famous reality show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the renowned singer and composer Anu Malik recalls how was he invited by late singer Kishore Kumar.

Anu Malik shares: “I am the luckiest person on earth who has had lunch with Kishore Kumar ji. I was invited, and Amit (Kumar) is here, to Gouri Kunj, ‘dada’ had called me at that time. There was no one in the house, except Kishore da. I had the best Bengali food ever! Fried fish, rice, this and that… and samosas too.”

In the reality show, audience will find Anu Malik appearing along with Amit Kumar and Saadhna Sargam.

He further adds: “I had acquired a strange liking for him… and dada was sitting there in front of me! There was a portrait of K.L. Saigal saab. I was shocked when I first glanced upon it, it was huge! There dada paid his respects.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With imports from IANS)