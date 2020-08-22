Having delighted one and all with its dynamic content spanning across genres, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 – the two giant OTT platforms are all set to take their teen viewers on a roller-coaster ride. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have revealed the dhamakedaar logo of their new action thriller franchise Bang Baang. With this show, the makers are all set to regale their audience with a thrilling ride that they would have never witnessed before on an OTT platform!

The show involves mystery, suspense, dhamakedaar action, and loads of teen drama amidst deep lying secrets that unravel one by one. Living up to its title, the action-thriller promises to be the biggest web series franchise in the OTT space ever, in terms of its scale and grandeur.

Taking it to Instagram Alt Balaji shared a glimpse of their action thriller and wrote, “Jab entry karni ho GRAND, toh dhamaka bhi #BangBaang hona chahiye! Are you ready for the biggest action thriller of the year? Watch this space to know more. (sic).”

Produced by Akshay BP Singh and directed by Abhishek Kapur, Bang Baang is scheduled to go on floors soon.