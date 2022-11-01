Taylor Swift holds Top 10 spots on the US Billboard Hot 100 list

Taylor Swift, a singer, became the first performer in history to hold the Top 10 spots on the US Billboard Hot 100 list after receiving a perfect score of 10.

Swift eclipsed Drake on Monday, according to Billboard, who had previously held the record with nine of the Top 10 songs for a week in September 2021, according to “The Guardian.”

“Among the Hot 100, 10 of 10? I’m on my tenth album? IN SHAMBLES NOW, “Tweeted the 32-year-old music diva.

On October 21, the new album was released in two formats: a conventional 13-track version and a deluxe version with seven bonus tracks. One of the largest album launches in almost seven years occurred with this one.

With Midnights, Swift broke several records. Its first week of sales were the highest of any album this year, nearly tripling those of Harry’s House, Harry Styles’ third solo album, which had held the previous record. Again surpassing Styles’ numbers of 53.9m, Midnights also had the greatest first-week streams of the year with 72.5m.

While Madonna still holds the record for the most UK No. 1 albums by a solo female artist with 12 in total, Swift has surpassed her to create a new record for the fastest succession of nine UK No. 1 albums by a female artist. Kylie Minogue is now in third place on that list after Swift has displaced her.

(Inputs from IANS)