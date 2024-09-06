Taylor Swift arrives to cheer for beau Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Ravens game

Singer Taylor Swift was seen arriving at the Kansas City Chiefs season opener to support her beau Travis Kelce.

Swift was seen dressed in a denim corset top, matching shorts, and maroon thigh-high boots. She was captured saying hello to workers as she arrived to the football stadium.

“Hello… how are you guys?” she greeted folks, reports Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

The “Lovestory” hitmaker’s arrival at the game comes just a day after Kelce’s team debunked a letter that claimed to have a “comprehensive media plan” for Kelce’s relationships “following breakup with Taylor Swift.”

His team called the document “entirely false and fabricated” in a statement to People.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” a full Scope spokesperson said.

Swift is currently on a month-ish pause from her Eras Tour after wrapping the European run of her Eras tour and was recently featured in the NFL’s promo for the new season.

“She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules or anything…I think she was just curious about the profession,” Kelce said on the Rich Eisen Show.

“I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach (Andy) Reid yet, but if they ever do I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation.”

Swift is set to return to the Eras Tour for its last leg of shows on October 18 with shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver through mid-December.