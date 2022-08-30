Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’ to release on October 21

Taylor Swift took the internet by storm on Monday as she announced a new album ‘Midnights’, set to release on October 21.

The pop star Taylor Swift was awarded the video of the year for her “All too well (10 minutes version)” at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 on Sunday. While delivering the winning speech Taylor made an announcement about her new album. “If you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21 and I will tell you more at midnight.”

As it already started making headlines, with the clock striking 12, the pop star took to his social media handle to announce her new album ‘Midnights.’

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight,” wrote the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. As revealed by her post, Midnights will be a 13-track album. Side A will comprise Track One to Six and Side B will include Track Seven to Thirteen.

Swift also added, “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching- hoping that just maybe when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

‘Midnights’ by Taylor Swift is releasing on October 21, to top your chartbuster list.