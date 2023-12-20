Mari Selvaraj joins flood rescue efforts with Udhayanidhi Stalin

In a heartwarming display of solidarity and compassion, renowned film director Mari Selvaraj joined hands with Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udayanidhi Stalin, to engage in flood relief operations, rescuing over 60 individuals from the ravaging waters. The duo ventured into the flood-affected regions of Tirunelveli, a place close to Mari Selvaraj’s heart, as it happens to be his hometown.

The Northeast Monsoon, unrelenting in its intensity, has unleashed havoc across Tamil Nadu, resulting in the swelling of the Tamiraparani river and subsequent flooding in districts like Nellai and Thoothukudi. The dire situation prompted Mari Selvaraj to lend a helping hand, illustrating that his commitment to humanity transcends the silver screen.

Mari Selvaraj, acclaimed for his directorial prowess in films such as “Pariyerum Perumal” and “Karnan,” emerged as one of the first celebrities to actively participate in relief efforts for the affected areas. Images and videos capturing the director’s hands-on involvement circulated on social media, showcasing his sincere dedication to the cause.

Advertisement

Accompanied by Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, Mari Selvaraj spearheaded the rescue mission, navigating the treacherous waters to reach stranded individuals in remote villages. Speaking to the media, the director emphasized the challenges faced in accessing interior areas unreachable by conventional means. Undeterred, the team, led by Mari Selvaraj, utilized boats to evacuate more than 100 people marooned in the floodwaters of Karunkulam and Muthalangurichi.

This benevolent act of heroism is not the first instance of Mari Selvaraj extending a helping hand to those in need. His commitment to community welfare mirrors his cinematic brilliance, making him a beacon of inspiration in times of crisis. The director’s recent cinematic endeavor, “Maamannan,” featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh, attests to his multifaceted talents.

Looking ahead, Mari Selvaraj has exciting projects on the horizon, including a collaboration with the acclaimed actor Dhanush. Their previous venture, the Tamil action-drama “Karnan,” released in 2021, received widespread acclaim, further solidifying Mari Selvaraj’s position as a cinematic luminary with a compassionate heart.