Bollywood actress Swara Basker is facing severe backlash on social media.

In a recent episode of a popular comedy show ‘Son of Abish’ on YouTube, Veere Di Wedding actress, Swara Bhasker, referred to a child actor as ‘chu**ya’.

A video, featuring Swara Bhasker, is doing the rounds on social media in which Swara is seen sing the swear words for a child actor with whom she worked in an advertisement shoot during her early days in the film industry.

In the video, Swara is describing one of her initial ad shoots about a soap where against her expectations of appearing in a dream sequence she was confronted with a four-year-old child actor. When the child called her ‘aunty’, Bhasker, in her head, called the child ‘chu**ya’ even as the audience erupted in laughter. “Children are basically evil, right?” she says while the host of the show Abish, agrees.

According to Swara, she did not say the word ‘chu**ya’ on the child actor’s face but uttered it in her thoughts. She added that children were basically evil.

After seeing the video, Twitterati started slamming the actress and the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending since Tuesday morning.

Here are some of the tweets on Swara’s video:

