Amidst the new drug angle that has emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of the late actor, on Friday night shared screenshots of several WhatsApp chats from last year where actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are seen ordering someone to get doobie, which Google defines as cannabis cigarette.

In another conversation, Samuel Miranda sends photographs of blueberry kush. In still another chat, Siddharth Pithani confirms whether Sushant has got the doobs.

Shweta took to her unverified Twitter account to share screenshots from a WhatsApp group named “NIFW”. The group members include names like Aayush SSR, Anandi SSR, Siddharth Pithani SSR, Rhea and others.

While most of the people involved in these chats can be identified by their names, identity of the mobile owner remains a mystery. It is also not clear how Shweta got hold of the WhatsApp chats.

In a screenshot from July 30 last year, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea can be seen ordering someone: “Doobie required”.

To which, the owner of the phone from where screenshots have been taken, replies: “Getting.”

Reacting to Rhea’s text, Aayush SSR writes: “Rolling.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth Pithani SSR comments: “Miranda is here.”

The mobile owner replies: “Waterstones booking is cancelled for the day as required.”

After a few more conversations, Rhea follows up saying: “Do we have a doob?”

To which the mobile owner, replies: “Checking. Rolling and getting.”

Another screenshot shared by Shweta from a chat on August 27, 2019, has Samuel Miranda writing to the mobile owner: “AK47 aur blueberry kush. Check dis out” and shares photographs.

Questioning the conversations, Shweta captioned the screenshots: “What was going on? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR”

In another tweet, Shweta shared four more screenshots. In one screenshot from July 21, 2019, the mobile owner writes to Aayush SSR: “Take doobies when you go.”

To this, Aayush SSR replies: “Always.”

In another screenshot involving a group titled “Team SSR” from August 5, 2019, Siddharth Pithani SSR writes: “SSR has the doobs right?”

To this, the mobile owner replies: “Yes.”

A screenshot from August 14 reveals Samuel Miranda ordering the mobile owner to call Ashok, saying he has just “1 dube remaining.”

Miranda also says that he has been following up with Ashok since two days, and has told him to get it today.

A screenshot from a WhatsApp chat on July 21, 2019, has Showik Chakraborty writing to the mobile owner: “reach soon guys. And also tell Aayush to get doobies.”

“What are we to conclude?? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR,” Shweta captioned the screenshots.

Retweeting both the tweets by Shweta, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande reacted: “What? Shocked!!”

In a separate tweet, Shweta accused Rhea of lying in front of the media. She shared a video clip of Rhea Chakraborty giving interview to a television news channel. Sharing the clip, Shweta wrote: “You are worried about how you will be paying 17,000 in EMI, please tell me how are you paying the most expensive lawyer of India you have hired?? #RheaTheLiar.”

The alleged WhatsApp chats emerge two days after Sushant’s father KK Singh released a video on Thursday in which he claimed that Rhea was giving poison to Sushant for a long time. “Rhea Chakraborty had been giving my son Sushant poison for a long time, she is his murderer. She and her associates must be arrested without delay and punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered ‘Crime Number 15’ against Rhea Chakraborty and her associates including her brother Showik Chakraborty, SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s talent manager Jaya Saha and others. The anti-drug agency is inquiring into the allegations under sections in the law related to ‘possessing, purchasing and using cannabis’ and ‘abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence’.

This came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) retrieved deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone that was seized for a money-laundering probe in the sensational case. Fifteen pages of deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea are being investigated.

The ED had then written to the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking their guidance in the drug angle in the case.

Earlier, some media channels had claimed that her chats showed a drug angle.

However, as soon as the news about Rhea’s alleged drug chat went viral, her lawyer issued a statement and mentioned that his client has never taken drugs and if need be, she is ready to take a blood test to prove it.

The CBI has taken over investigation into Sushant’s death and new conjectures involving alleged links between Bollywood, the cricket world, drugs and Dubai underworld have lately emerged in sections of the media, as factors behind the actor’s death.

The CBI took over the probe after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal probe agency to investigate on August 19.