Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday reached the remote Tulail in the Gurez Valley along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir where he interacted with the BSF and Army soldiers guarding the borders in the inhospitable terrain.

Akshay accompanied the Director-General of BSF Rakesh Asthana in a helicopter of the border force.

The @BSF_Kashmir posted on its Twitter handle some videos and pictures of the visit.

The superstar reached Neeru village of Tulail in a helicopter at around 12 noon. He interacted with Army and BSF jawans in the village.

The BSF tweeted; “As the country is entering into the 75th year of Independence, @akshaykumar once again comes to meet the #bravehearts guarding the borders”.

“Here he arrives at one of the forward locations of bsf”, said a tweet.

“DG BSF along with Akshay Kumar later visited forward areas and interacted with BSF troops deployed there”.

“DG BSF Rakesh Asthana paid floral tributes in a solemn wreath laying ceremony to Seema Praharis who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Actor Akshay Kumar also accompanied DG BSF & paid homage to the fallen braves”.

Akshay Kumar has visited the LoC in J&K, International Border in Jammu and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh many times to meet and entertain the Army troops & BSF personnel.