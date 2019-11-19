Actress Mrunal Thakur, who entertained the audience with her brilliant performances in movies like Super 30 and Batla House, will now be seen as female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in her next film Jersey.

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original movie, reported IANS.

Excited about sharing screen space with Shahid, Mrunal said: “I’m super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in Jersey. When I saw the original film I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey.”

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news announcement. He wrote,” #Confirmed: Mrunal Thakur – who was paired with Hrithik Roshan [#Super30] and John Abraham [#BatlaHouse] – to enact the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey… Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri… 28 Aug 2020 release (sic).”

Looking at the original version, Mrunal’s character will be the anchor to Shahid’s, who goes on an emotional journey against all odds to play cricket for the country in his mid 30’s, when it’s time for most people to retire from competitive sports.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of him from the film. He was seen wearing a cricketer’s white jersey and holding a bat in his hand. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “#jersey the prep begins (sic).”

He is learning the minute details of playing a cricketer on-screen by regularly going for the cricket sessions.

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.