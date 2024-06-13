Sunny Deol announces sequel to his 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’

Actor Sunny Deol on Thursday announced the sequel to his blockbuster war movie ‘Border’. After 27 years, Deol (66) will be seen in the role of a ‘fauji’ (soldier).

‘Gadar 2’ actor took to Instagram and Twitter to share this announcement video. He wrote, “Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. ( A soldier is about to fulfill his 27-year-old promise.) India’s biggest war film, #Border2.”

“Border 2” will be directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

The announcement video just has Deol’s voiceover in the background.

No information is being shared regarding the release date of ‘Border 2’ . Shooting for this film will begin in October.

J.P. Dutta directed the first installment “Border,” which was based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Stars in the movie included Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar. This film was released on June 13, 1997.

Deol was last seen in ‘Gadar 2’, a commercial success, which was released on August 11, 2023, along with Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Shamra and Simratt Kaur Randhawa.

