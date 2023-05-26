Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s ‘Gadar’ to re-release in cinemas

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to make you nostalgic with the re-release of their iconic film ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’.

On Thursday, Sunny and Ameesha took to Instagram and shared the update with their fans and followers. The audience can once again watch the film in theatres on June 9.

Interestingly, the makers have remastered 4K edition of ‘Gadar’.

“Wohi prem, wohi katha, par iss baar alag hoga ehsaas! #Gadar returns to the big screen on 9th June for a limited period in 4K and Dolby Atmos sound,” Sunny wrote on Instagram.

The trailer of the remastered version will be out on Friday.

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it released in 2001.The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role.The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

The re-release of ‘Gadar’ comes at a time when the cast is coming up with a sequel.

‘Gadar 2’ will be facing a big clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ on August 11, 2023.

Helmed by Anil Sharma ‘Gadar 2’ also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Utkarsh played the role of Sunny and Ameesha’s son in the first part.

Excited about the second part, Sunny earlier said, “‘Gadar – Ek Prem Katha’ has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.”