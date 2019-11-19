Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is making the waves with her short film debut. It is no doubt that SRK’s gorgeous daughter is following his father’s footsteps in terms of her acting career.

Suhana is leaving no stone unturned to make sure she gets her base right before she makes her Bollywood debut. The gorgeous star-kid proves that acting is in her genes as she breathes life into her first acting venture titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Her debut act, in the short film The Grey Part Of Blue, is available for viewing on YouTube, and most fans who have watched the film have liked it.

Her debut film is a 10.04-minute fiction film that pairs Suhana with Robin Gonella. The film revolves around a young couple who go on a two-day road trip. They are on way to meet the girl’s parents when situations force them to face certain truths about life, love and their relationship.

The short video proves Suhana has expressive eyes. There are scenes where her eyes do all the talking. The innocence in her eyes and the ease with which she brings the character to life is impressive. Robin also manages to keep your attention through the short film.

As of now, the video has garnered 3,06,099 views.