As Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D created much buzz with its trailer and iconic “Muqabla” song recreation, makers shared news of an item number featuring Nora Fatehi.

Titled “Garmi”, the song will feature Nora alongside Varun Dhawan with the rap rendition of Badshah as accompaniment.

Varun Dhawan shared a motion poster of the song on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Hai GARMI #varunxnora out soon by my boyeee @badboyshah. Trying to leak the hotttest song of the decade #bangeralert.”

Nora responded to the post with, “The epic song of the decade is too hot too handle.. are they even ready for us @varundvn ?”

In another picture that Varun shared alongside Nora, he wished his fans “Merry Christmas.”

In the picture, Nora is seen in an orange strap top and black shorts while Varun is seen in a black sleeveless T-shirt.

The “Dilbar” fame dancer also shared a new motion poster on her official Instagram handle and captioned it, “Can u feel the hear..Garmi out tomorrow.”

Earlier, audiences were woed by the “Muqabla” rendition featuring the lead pair of the film alongside choreographer Prabhu Deva.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance film directed by Remo D’Souza produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza.

The upcoming film is scheduled to release on 24 January 2020.