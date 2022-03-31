S. Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tie knot

Here’s some good news for Binjin fans, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have officiated their wedding photos. They both are famous K-drama stars. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday, their respective management agencies said. Hyun’s agency VAST Entertainment shared that the wedding will be an intimate affair owing to the ongoing pandemic.

“Today, actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye Jin are getting married and taking the first step as a married couple,” the agency said in an Instagram post alongside the pictures of Hyun and Son’s official wedding pictures. In the photos, Son and Hyun held hands while posing in their wedding outfits. Son wore a dreamy white dress and Hyun wore a white suit. They pose against a wall of roses.

A second picture showed Son laughing while holding her wedding bouquet. She wore a different white gown for this picture. Hyun also changed into a white jacket and black pants combo with a black bowtie.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin worked together in the film The Negotiation and the 2019 hit drama Crash Landing on You. They confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February of this year.