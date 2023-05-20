Star-studded social media launch for Tovino-starrer ‘ARM’ teaser

The teaser of Jithin Laal’s ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ (ARM) starring Malayalam star Tovino Thomas was released in Hindi and the South Indian languages across social media on Friday.

Tovino, who became popular across the country with the super hero film ‘Minnal Murali’ and now is in the news for Kerala flood movie, ‘2018’, is all set for his first pan-India outing. The teaser had a grand launch.

Leading film personalities from both sides of the Vindhyas — Hrithik Roshan, Nani, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Arya, Rakshit Shetty and Prithviraj Sukumaran — came together to celebrate this pan-India film emerging from the Malayalam cinema industry.

Hrithik launched the Hindi teaser, the one in Telugu was unveiled by Nani, in Tamil by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Arya, in Kannada by Rakshit Shetty and in Malayalam by the superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The teaser has taken the Internet by storm. Tovino flaunts a rugged and rustic avatar and he sports long hair. It starts with a little girl asking her grandmother to tell her a story about a thief. The lady asks her grandchild why she wants to know about that thief while going to bed as that is the time when people pray to God. In the next scene, we see a village in some trouble and the people living in it are waiting for something magical to happen.

Besides Tovino, who plays three characters, the film has Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles.