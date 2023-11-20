SRK, Ranveer’s reaction goes viral after Shami, Bumrah take wickets

A galaxy full of stars were spotted at the India vs Australia’s final World Cup 2023 match on Sunday. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ranveer Singh’s celebrating wickets being taken have now gone viral.

The final match is being taken place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

After Mohammed Shami took the first wicket and sent David Warner out after scoring just 7 runs, SRK was seen cheering, shouting with pride and pumping his fist in the air.

Advertisement

When Jasprit Bumrah stumped the second wicket of cricketer Mitchell Marsh, the “Pathaan” star was seen giving a high-five to daughter Suhana.

Ranveer too got all excited over the wickets. He was seen fist pumping in air as the Indian bowlers took Australian wickets and gave a strong competition.

Other than SRK and Ranveer, others who were spotted at the finals were Asha Bhosle, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Prakash Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhur Bhandarkar and, Shanaya Kapoor.