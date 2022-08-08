It’s a wrap for the shoot of the Nagarjuna action movie ‘The Ghost’

The shoot for the Akkineni Nagarjuna-starrer ‘The Ghost’ has been wrapped up, the makers announced with a small video.

Nagarjuna is seen firing a gun in the video as he and his team make a stylish announcement on the completion of shooting.

Nagarjuna, according to the makers, plays a never-seen-before intense character — a highly trained and extremely lethal Interpol officer named Vikram. The actioner is all about the intensity of the protagonist’s rage and the extent of his fury. ‘The Ghost – Killing Machine’ is a Praveen Sattaru directorial.

The makers said that Mark K. Robin, who is an expert in scoring music for action and thriller movies, deserves special mention for his background score. He was chosen, in fact, because the film requires a unique score.

The wrap-up announcement was accompanied by a poster where Nagarjuna can be seen leaning on a Jeep with Sonal Chauhan at the vehicle. Both play Interpol officers who look ultra-stylish and seem to be gearing up for some really serious action as they carry machine guns.

The highly anticipated film will arrive in theatres on October 5, the Dussehra day. Nagarjuna’s cult classic and ground-breaking movie ‘Shiva’ was also released on the same date in 1989.

Mukesh G is the cinematographer and Brahma Kadali the art director. The action sequences have been choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran also play important roles in the movie.