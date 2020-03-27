After the motion poster and title of RRR, the RRR makers have another surprise for the fans. As Ram Charan is celebrating his 36th birthday on Friday, the makers have unveiled #BheemforRamaraju video. On Thursday, Jr NTR took to Instagram to announce that he has a surprise for fans of Ram Charan, and the actor as well. He wrote, “Bro @AlwaysRamCharan, I wish I could’ve celebrated your birthday under better circumstances. But since we’re under a lockdown & because staying home is important, I’m giving you a digital surprise at 10am tomorrow. Trust me, this is a bang you won’t ever forget #BheemforRamaraju (sic).”

And, now at 4 PM, the makers dropped the never-seen-avatar of Ram Charan. Along with his birthday and RRR first look, the fans of the actor are also celebrating his Twitter comeback. One can see in the video, Ram Charan is in a fierce avatar and it is sure to leave you stunned.

RRR is slated for release on January 8, 2021. Made against the backdrop of pre-Independence era in India, Ram Charan will be seen playing Alluri Rama Raju and Jr NTR will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem.

RRR has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in lead roles. It is produced by DVV Danyya under DVV Entertainments, within a whopping budget of Rs 350 Cr. The shoot of the film has been kept at halt amid COVID -19.

RRR tells the fictional story about two revolutionary fighters. Expectations on this multi-starrer are huge, and is said to be releasing in ten different languages.