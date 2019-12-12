Telugu actor Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for Ala Vaikuntapurramloo.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film finally unveiled the teaser of the film. After the songs composed by SS Thaman became chartbusters, there is a lot of hype surrounding the film. The one-minute and 23-seconds-long teaser is all about Allu Arjun and his stylish antics.

Throughout the teaser, Allu Arjun has a lot of mass moments that talks about his valour. Going by the teaser, Ala Vaikuntapurramloo has a lot going on about various issues. However, director Trivikram Srinivas refrained from divulging the story of the film in the teaser.

Earlier, the makers were supposed to release the teaser a couple of days ago. Due to the untimely demise of fan Noor Mohammed on December 8, they decided to postpone the teaser release. Within a few minutes, the teaser of Ala Vaikuntapurramloo has grabbed the attention of everyone. As of now, the teaser has 6,003,908 views on Youtube.

Trivikram Srinivas’s film has already made a lot of noise on social media, thanks to SS Thaman’s enigmatic music. Three songs including “Samajavaragamana” and “Ramulo Ramulaa” have been ruling the playlists on different streaming platforms.

The ensemble cast of Ala Vaikuntapurramloo includes Sushanth, Samuthirakani, Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. The family drama is all set to hit the screens on January 12.

Watch teaser