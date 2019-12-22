Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s one of the highly-anticipated film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is all set to hit the big screen next year. The makers have geared up for the promotions of the film. After the makers dropped the first teasers of the songs, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has set high expectations among the film enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer have dropped a teaser of the new song titled “Butta Bomma” on Sunday. The song has been sung by Bollywood singer Armaan Malik. This will be Armaan’s second song for an Allu Arjun starrer.

Earlier, Armaan lent his voice for the romantic track “Beautiful Love” from the film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. Sung by Armaan Malik, the music has been composed by Thaman S.

Sharing the teaser with his fans on Twitter, Armaan Malik wrote, “Here is the teaser of my new song #ButtaBomma! My second song with my favourite Telugu actor @AlluArjun. Watch out for the full track releasing on 24th December.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also took to his official Instagram handle to share the teaser. Alongside he wrote, “ButtaBomma Song on the way … from #alavaikunthapurramuloo #ButtaBomma (sic).”

View this post on Instagram ButtaBomma Song on the way … from #alavaikunthapurramuloo #ButtaBomma A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Dec 21, 2019 at 11:45pm PST

The teaser was expected to be out on December 18 but due to technical problem, the makers of the film had to delay the release.

The production house Geetha Arts had tweeted, “Due to unforeseen technical issues, we are unable to release #ButtaBommaSongTeaser today. We apologise for the delay and will announce the next date soon (sic).”