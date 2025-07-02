Vismaya steps into cinema with ‘Thudakkam’; Mohanlal pens heartfelt note for daughter

Vismaya, daughter of veteran Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is stepping into the world of cinema with her debut film ‘Thudakkam’. The film is helmed by ‘2018’ director Jude Anthany Joseph and is being produced under the Ashirvad Cinemas banner by Antony Perumbavoor.

The proud father took to social media to announce the news, unveiling the first-look poster and penning a heartfelt note for his daughter.

“Dear Mayakutty, may your ‘Thudakkam’ be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema,” he wrote.

Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema.#Thudakkam Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas#VismayaMohanlal @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine… pic.twitter.com/YZPf4zhSue — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 1, 2025

The message from Mohanlal struck a chord with fans, many of whom flooded the comment section with warm wishes and congratulatory messages for Vismaya.

“Waiting for the movie, congratulations,” wrote one user. Another added, “Best wishes to Vismaya for her new journey.”

Though this is Vismaya’s first time in front of the camera, she is no stranger to the creative world. Unlike her brother Pranav Mohanlal, who began acting as a child and later rose to fame as the lead in the 2022 romantic drama ‘Hridayam’, Vismaya has largely stayed away from the limelight, until now.

Her film, ‘Thudakkam’, meaning “beginning” in Malayalam, is fittingly titled, capturing not just the spirit of a debut but possibly the start of a new legacy in Malayalam cinema.

Details of her role, however, are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal himself remains active on the professional front. He last appeared in ‘Thudarum’, a crime thriller directed by Tharun and co-written by KR Sunil. The film, produced by M Renjith of Rejaputhra Visual Media, featured a notable ensemble including Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju, among others.