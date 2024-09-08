Vinayakan arrested at Hyderabad Airport for disorderly conduct

Malayalam actor Vinayakan was arrested at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday evening following an incident of disorderly conduct.

The actor, who was arriving on an Indigo flight from Kochi and was preparing to head to Goa, was reportedly inebriated and caused a commotion at the airport gate. According to Inspector K. Balaraju of the RGI Airport police station, the disruption occurred around 6 PM. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which oversees airport security, noted that Vinayakan’s behavior was inappropriate and unruly, leading them to detain him and hand him over to the local police.

Inspector Balaraju confirmed that Vinayakan has been charged under the City Police Act for his conduct. The actor’s behavior was described as creating a “significant disturbance” at the airport.

Advertisement

Vinayakan, known for his impressive acting career, has received considerable acclaim, including a National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the critically acclaimed film “Maheshinte Prathikaaram.” His recent projects include prominent roles in films like Rajinikanth’s “Jailer,” “Kammatti Paadam,” and “Oruthee.”

Beginning his career as a dancer, Vinayakan first gained recognition with his dance troupe Black Mercury, specializing in fire dance. His acting career took off with his debut in director Thampi Kannanthanam’s “Maanthrikam,” and he continued to gain fame with notable performances in movies such as “Stop Violence,” “Vellithira,” “Chathikkatha Chanthu,” “Chotta Mumbai,” and “Thottappan.” He has also made appearances in a few Bollywood films.

One of his most celebrated roles was as Ganga in Rajeev Ravi’s 2016 film “Kammatipaadam.” His portrayal earned him several awards, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor, the North American Film Award for Outstanding Performance, and the Cinema Paradiso Club Cine Award for Best Actor. This film also marked his debut as a music director.

Looking ahead, Vinayakan is set to appear in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s “Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam,” among other projects.