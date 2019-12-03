After creating much buzz, the release date of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya’s forthcoming film Venky Mama has been confirmed.

On Monday, Rana Daggubati took to his official Twitter handle to announce the release date of the film. He posted a hilarious video of 80 seconds. The clip starts off with the gym session of Rana who gets frustrated with incessant messages which disturb his workouts.

Alongside the video, he wrote, “Feels like the wait has come to an end… or Wait… Has the wait just started (sic).”

Upon viewing fans’ messages on social media regarding the release date, he goes to Ramanaidu Studios and demands director Bobby to release the date. Finally, the date is unveiled.

After hitting the bull’s eye with an impressive teaser, the makers have released a couple of songs from Venky Mama and the birthday glimpses of Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna.

Appearing to be an emotional comedy-entertainer, Venky Mama is directed by Jai Lava Kusa fame KS Ravindra (Bobby). It stars the ravishing Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna as the leading ladies with an ensemble star cast like Prakash Raj, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali in pivotal roles.

Jointly bankrolled by Suresh Productions and People Media Factory, the music of Venky Mama is composed by S Thaman and the cinematography is handled by Prasad Murella.

The film is slated to be released on Venkatesh’s birthday, which is on December 13.