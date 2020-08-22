Amazon Prime Video, on Saturday, announced the direct-to-service world premiere of Suriya’s highly-anticipated Tamil title Soorarai Pottru scheduled for October 30, 2020. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the gripping bio-pic is produced by Suriya and stars Suriya, along with Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. Soorarai Pottru is inspired by life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. The film will release in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video.

Announcing the same, Suriya Sivakumar took to his social media and shared, “Vinayagar Chathurthi wishes to all! #SooraraiPottruOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN (Sic).”

“The moment I heard the script from Director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment”, shared Suriya. He added, “Essaying Capt. Gopinath’s character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product! I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch Soorarai Pottru, on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecendented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience.”

Sudha Kongara shares, “Directing Suriya is a joy. He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath. Premiering the film on Amazon Prime Video is a novel experience and am looking forward to it. It’s exciting for a content creator to know that a wide variety of people are going to be watching this film, across the world.”

“Soorarai Pottru is a very special film in many ways. It is an Indian story with a global connect. It was fulfilling to see Suriya and Sudha adapt the story of Capt Gopinath so beautifully. We are excited to bring this journey of hope, love, friendship, and entrepreneurship in times like these and really hope that the audience enjoys this cinematic experience in the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video,” said Guneet Monga – Co-producer, Sikhya Entertainment.

Soorarai Pottru is a film based on events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.