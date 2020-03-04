Superstar Yash is currently busy in prepping up for his next film, KGF Chapter 2. After KGF Chapter 1, the audience can’t keep calm to see what’s in store for them. Yash, who is quite busy with his projects, was shooting for some super intense sequences of the film.

Amidst shoot, the actor flew to Bengaluru thrice, just to meet his son and spend some quality time with his family. Yash never fails to give time to his family and attends all the family functions.

Yash has been prepping himself very rigorously and always gives a memorable performance with his projects. The actor has been so serious about his shoots that he even trained at a stretch for six months, even for a ten minutes scene.

The superstar also recently broke the news that even Raveena Tandon is going to be a part of his film and has kept the audiences intrigued.

The upcoming film is going to be bigger than before and surely a treat for all Yash fans.

KGF Chapter 2 is all set to hit the screens in 2020.