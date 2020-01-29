Veteran South actress Jameela Malik took her last breath on January 28, 2020. Having been part of several Malayalam and Tamil films, the actress was in Thiruvananthapuram when she passed away. The actress, who was 73 years old, was suffering from age-related ailments. She was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after she suffered from severe chest pain.

She was declared dead on arrival. The actress made her film debut with Aadhyathe Katha in 1972.

Many South celebs took to their social media handles to offer condolences.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offered condolence on Facebook by sharing a throwback picture of the veteran actress. The Lucifer actor shared a monochrome picture of the actress from her younger days and wrote, “Rest in Peace Jameela Malik (sic).”



Meanwhile, sound artist Resul Pookutty also mourned the death of the veteran actress. He tweeted, “This week is been a sad week for me… the first @kobebryant now #JameelaMalik What a courageous woman, you were the pride of #FTII we will miss you… May her soul RIP (sic).”

Jameela Malik was the first woman from Kerala to graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India. She also acted in more than twenty television serials during the 1990s.

The Malayalam and Tamil actress is survived by her son Ansar Malik. The last rites took place on Tuesday evening in her native town in Kollam. The mortal remains were kept in Thiruvananthapuram for people to offer their last respects to the legend.