South bigwigs including Naga Chaitanya, megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Sharwanand, Nani, among others, mourned the death of senior film journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao on social media.

Pasupuleti Rama Rao, who was also a writer, passed away on Tuesday. He was admitted to a hospital at Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad due to a urinary infection.

Sye Raa actor Chiranveevi visited his home and paid tributes on February 11. Talking to media, the megastar said, “After coming to know that Ramarao garu was too unwell and that he couldn’t walk properly, I referred him to a doctor. He had to undergo knee surgery and was waiting for his elder sister to recover from an illness. I used to like him as much as he used to respect me.”

Nani took to his official Twitter handle to pay his tributes to the senior journalist. He shared a picture of Pasupuleti Rama Rao, Nani wrote, “Child like and enthusiastic. There was always a certain innocent honesty about him. Pasupuleti Ramarao gaaru Rest in peace sir (sic).”

Child like and enthusiastic . There was always a certain innocent honesty about him .

Pasupuleti Ramarao gaaru 🙏🏼

Rest in peace sir pic.twitter.com/Mt7lbEH43U — Nani (@NameisNani) February 11, 2020

Sharing a picture of Pasupuleti Rama Rao with Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej penned an emotional note. He wrote, “The demise of senior journalist Pasupuelti Ramarao garu leaves a huge void and is quite saddening. He was one of the few journalists i was close to and held in high regard. Will always cherish the conversations i had with him. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

The demise of senior journalist Pasupuelti Ramarao garu leaves a huge void and is quite saddening. He was one of the few journalists i was close to and held in high regard. Will always cherish the conversations i had with him.

May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/gKinrcXPA0 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) February 11, 2020

Sai Dharam Tej wrote: “Really saddened by the loss of senior journalist Pasupuleti Ramarao garu. He first interviewed me for Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham and has since been a wellwisher who has never missed critiquing and praising my work at all times! He leaves a void that cannot be fulfilled (sic).”

Really saddened by the loss of senior journalist Pasupuleti Ramarao garu. He first interviewed me for Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham and has since been a wellwisher who has never missed critiquing and praising my work at all times! He leaves a void that cannot be fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/8hxJSWKwCi — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 11, 2020

Oh! Very sad news… He was such a legendary and highly respected Telugu film journalist who had good relationship with our #Sridevi ma’am and her mother, Rajeshwari garu…I read his book last year about #Sridevi mam’s life in Telugu. RIP #PasupuletiRamarao garu pic.twitter.com/U8e5lGRT4I — Diehardfanof Sridevi (@diehardfanofsri) February 12, 2020

Had invaluable conversations with Sri Pasupuleti Rama Rao garu the few times I met him. He often shared abt the way industry functioned back in the day. It a huge loss to lose such approachable seniors. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/b6f2JFqGkQ — Pravallika Anjuri (@ipravallika) February 11, 2020

There are many others who also paid their last respects to the veteran journalist.