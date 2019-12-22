One of the highly-awaited films of 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru has been the talk of the town since its inception. Starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the makers have recently released a new song titled “He’s Soo Cute”. The song has grabbed a lot of attention as Rashmika tries to woo the actor.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to unveil what’s in the store, Rashmika has shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of Sarileru Neekevvaru. On Sunday, the actress took to her official Twitter handle to share a couple of pictures as she wrapped up dubbing the film.

Alongside the pictures, the actress wrote, “Me before leaving to Rome #SarileruNekkevvaru dubbing time! And now that’s a wrap,, see you all soon on Jan 5th at the pre release event annndd get ready for this Sankranthi ! #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th (sic).”

Before heading to Rome for the shooting of her next flick, Bheeshma, Rashmika wrapped up the dubbing for Sarileru Neekevvaru. The entire cast and crew will be present for the grand event of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will be held on January 5th, 2020.

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay. The film will see Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer.

