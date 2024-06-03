Rishab and Pragathi Shetty share heartwarming mountain adventure photos

Rishab Shetty, known for his storytelling prowess and captivating films, has once again delighted his fans—this time off-screen. The talented filmmaker behind the phenomenal success of “Kantara” is not just dedicated to his craft but also to his family. Balancing his professional and personal life, Rishab frequently makes time for family festivities and vacations.

Recently, Rishab and wife Pragathi Shetty, shared a nostalgic peek into one of their family getaways. Posting a series of photos on Instagram, she offered fans a glimpse of their serene mountain adventure.

The picturesque backdrop of towering peaks and lush landscapes set the stage for some truly heartwarming moments between the couple. In her post, Pragathi simply captioned the photos: “Throwback to our mountain adventure #Throwback #Adventure.”

Sneak peek into Rishab and Pragati Shetty’s vacation:

Fans were quick to flood the comments with admiration. “May you always keep smiling,” one follower wrote, while another gushed, “Can’t take my eyes off you, Rishab and Pragathi.” The couple’s bond clearly resonated with many, as comments like “One of the best couples in the industry” highlighted the affection and respect they command. Some curious fans even inquired about the location of their holiday, eager to experience the same tranquility.

Rishab Shetty’s professional achievements are as impressive as his personal life is inspiring. In 2022, he collaborated with Hombale Films to release “Kantara,” a movie that not only saw him in the director’s chair but also starring as the lead. The film shattered records, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time. Originally released in Kannada, its overwhelming success prompted releases in four additional Indian languages, garnering national acclaim. Critics praised Rishab’s stellar performance, and the film’s accolades include the prestigious Silver Peacock – Special Jury Award at the 54th IFFI 2023.

As for what’s next, fans eagerly await “Kantara: Chapter 1,” which promises to be a divine cinematic experience. Currently in production, this project is just one of the many exciting endeavors on Rishab Shetty’s horizon. Additionally, he’s in discussions with renowned Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a future film, further broadening his cinematic footprint.