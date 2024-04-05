Rashmika Mandanna’s first-look poster from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ unveiled

On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna’s 28th birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule released the first-look poster of the actress from the film on Friday.

Earlier, it was announced that the teaser of the much-awaited ‘Pushpa’ sequel would be released on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday (April 8).

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead role, This film will release on August 15 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Maliyalam. It will clash with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ at the box office.

The poster shows ‘Pushpa’ actress in bold look with jewelries, captioned ” Our Srivalli says 3 more days to witness #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser. Get ready for goosebump stuff on April 8th.”.

“Pushpa: The Rise” (2021) brought in between Rs 360 to Rs 373 crore at the box office, making it a great success.

The sequel to this ‘Pushpa’ sequel is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.