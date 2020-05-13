South star Rana Daggubati is on cloud nine as he has finally announced his engagement. Surprisingly, on Tuesday, Rana Daggubati announced his engagement with designer Miheeka Bajaj. Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Rana shared a picture of him along with Miheeka and revealed that she said “yes” to his proposal. “And she said yes,” he tweeted along with the picture.

For the unversed, Miheeka is an interior designer by profession. She recently founded an event company named Dew Drop Design Studio. However, all the details from how she met Rana to how long they have been dating is still under wraps.

And she said Yes 🙂 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iu1GZxhTeN — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 12, 2020

On the professional front, Rana has two projects all set to release including a forest-based thriller Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aaranya, respectively.

Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi has Rana playing a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the Forest Man of India. The film, which also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Shriya Pilgaonkar, was supposed to release on April 2 in three languages. Its release stands cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rana also has Telugu film Virataparvam in the pipeline. Helmed by Venu Udugala, Virataparvam revolves around the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das in crucial roles. It marks Nandita’s return to Telugu cinema after a decade.

Just a few days ago, the makers of the film unveiled a special poster of the film featuring Sai Pallavi.