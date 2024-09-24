Ram Charan celebrates Chiranjeevi’s Guinness World Record

Actor Ram Charan took to social media on Monday to celebrate his father, veteran superstar Chiranjeevi, for achieving a remarkable milestone—a Guinness World Record.

Chiranjeevi, fondly known as ‘Megastar’, has officially been recognized as the “Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Cinema,” a feat that highlights his extraordinary contribution to the film industry.

In an Instagram post, Ram Charan shared heartfelt words along with pictures of his father receiving the prestigious certificate at an event. The post was a tribute to Chiranjeevi’s relentless dedication and hard work over his 45-year career.

Advertisement

“Congratulations Appa @chiranjeevikonidela, for achieving the Guinness World Record as the Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Cinema! 156 films, 24,000+ dance moves, across 537 songs in a remarkable 45-year journey!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, actor and politician Naga Babu, also joined in the celebrations, congratulating the legendary star on social media. His post on X (formerly Twitter) echoed the pride the family and fans feel for this remarkable recognition.

Chiranjeevi received the Guinness World Record Award in a special ceremony held in Hyderabad, where Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was present to honor him. Khan’s warm gesture—hugging Chiranjeevi—was a touching moment, showing the admiration and respect one superstar holds for another.

In his speech, Aamir praised Chiranjeevi’s exceptional dancing skills, saying, “If you watch his songs, you can see his heart is in it. His energy and enjoyment captivate the audience, and we can’t look away.”

The timing of the award was particularly special, as it coincided with the anniversary of Chiranjeevi’s acting debut in 1978, making the recognition even more meaningful. Over the past 45 years, Chiranjeevi has become a symbol of Indian cinema’s vibrancy, with 156 films, 24,000 dance moves, and 537 songs to his credit.