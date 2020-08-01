Amidst the ongoing jostling of films on OTT, everyone’s eye is on Rajinikanth’s next flick titled Annaatthe. His fans have been waiting for the actor to spread his magic once again on the big screen. However, reports have been surfacing stating that the plotline of the film has been leaked online.

In a video, that is making rounds on social media, all the lead characters’ names are included. While the makers have not yet issued any official clarification about the leaked version of the story, it is still being circulated on several social media platforms.

Helmed by Siva, who is best known for Veeram and Viswasam, the film will see Rajinikanth portraying a caring brother on-screen.

Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu in key roles. The film was officially launched last year in December in Chennai in a low-key affair. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it also stars Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key supporting roles.

The makers have already wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the movie at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film is expected to be officially launched in a few months.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.