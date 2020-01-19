After Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, director SS Rajamouli, is now coming up with another film titled RRR, which brings together two leading Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, for the first time.

Earlier, the makers of RRR confirmed that the film will hit the theatres in multiple languages on July 30, 2020. However, the film is nowhere near completion and is probably getting postponed to October 2020, as per reports.

On Saturday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the news announcement. He tweeted, “#Xclusiv: Guess this one… The big film – being directed by the #Blockbuster director from South India – will have a new release date… According to sources, the biggie will now release in Oct 2020(sic).”

#Xclusiv: Guess this one… The big film – being directed by the #Blockbuster director from South India – will have a new release date… According to sources, the biggie will now release in Oct 2020. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2020

After Daisy Edgar Jones walked out of the film, director Rajamouli took a long time to finalise a suitable replacement, which delayed the shoot.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR got injured, which further delayed the film’s production.

On November 20, 2019, the team of RRR took to social media to reveal that Hollywood actors Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody are a part of the cast.

#RayStevenson, it’s a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can’t wait to begin shooting with you. #RRR. pic.twitter.com/T0nZnHlMxy — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule… We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie! #RRR pic.twitter.com/ELNUUS0g32 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

RRR is a fictitious story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komram Bheem. The film, which is set in the pre-Independence era also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Smuthirakani in lead roles.