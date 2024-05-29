‘Pushpa 2’ makers take extreme measures to prevent spoilers

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is one of the most awaited releases of the year, and fans of the franchise are ensuring the buzz stays alive. This Pushpa part 2 film is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ which received global acclaim and was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. Created by Sukumar, the film series features an ensemble cast including Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Aware of the anticipation surrounding the upcoming release, the filmmakers have taken unprecedented measures to prevent spoilers. To keep the audience on their toes, they have shot multiple endings, according to a report by Gulte. This move aims to prevent predictions from spoiling the viewing experience for moviegoers.

The multiple endings not only protect the film but also hint at the potential for a third installment. In an interview with Variety, Allu Arjun expressed the possibility of a third film, saying, “You can definitely expect part three. We do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup.”

Additionally, reports suggest that Sukumar has enforced a strict no-phones policy on set to prevent any leaks of stills and snippets.

These developments follow the clarification of rumors about a possible delay in the film’s release. There were speculations that editor Antony Ruben walked out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, potentially postponing the release. However, it was confirmed that ‘Pushpa 2’ will be released on the slated date of August 15, relieving the fervent fan base.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ depicted the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel is expected to continue this narrative, exploring the protagonist’s reign. With a budget of Rs. 500 crores, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is poised to be one of India’s most expensive films to date.

The highly anticipated release features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.