Prabhas sets record with 5 blockbuster 100 crore openers

Prabhas, the pan-India superstar, continues to dominate the box office, setting record that few in the industry can match. With an unparalleled streak of delivering blockbuster hits, the actor has solidified his reputation as the reigning king of the Indian box office. His remarkable achievement? Five of his films have each opened to over 100 crore rupees worldwide.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The film that catapulted Prabhas into the stratosphere of superstardom, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, shattered records like never before. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the epic collected an astounding ₹217 crore on its opening day worldwide. Anticipation for the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning was sky-high, and the film didn’t just meet expectations – it surpassed them, setting new benchmarks for the Indian film industry.

Saaho

Following the massive success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas returned to the big screen with Saaho. This high-octane action thriller collected approximately ₹130 crore on its opening day, once again cementing Prabhas’ ability to draw massive crowds. The film, with its grand scale and international appeal, positioned him as a box-office powerhouse.

Advertisement

Adipurush

With Adipurush, Prabhas stepped into a mythological role, portraying Lord Ram in a film that was eagerly awaited by fans. Despite some mixed reviews, the movie raked in ₹140 crore on its opening day, proving that Prabhas’ star power alone is enough to drive massive ticket sales. The film was a testament to his growing influence, especially in the mythological and historical genres.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel, Prabhas once again struck gold at the box office with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The film, an action-packed thriller, took in ₹178 crore on its first day, making it one of the biggest openers of the year. The combination of Prabhas’ charisma and Neel’s direction created a box office storm, further solidifying his status as an industry titan.

Kalki 2898 AD

In his latest venture, Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas ventures into the realm of science fiction, and once again, the box office figures speak for themselves. The movie, set in a futuristic world, brought in a staggering ₹180 crore on its first day of release. This film not only showcased Prabhas’ versatility but also cemented his position as the only actor with five films that have crossed the 100-crore mark on opening day.

While other superstars like Vijay Thalapathy (Leo, GOAT), Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan, Jawan), Yash (KGF Chapter 2), and the duo of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan (RRR) have also seen massive box office success, Prabhas stands out with his unprecedented streak record. No other actor has managed to consistently deliver five films with such massive day-one collections.

Prabhas’ success is not just limited to his home base in the South. His films have resonated with audiences across the country and even globally. With Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, he now has two films in the coveted 1,000-crore club. His ability to consistently deliver massive box office hits, regardless of genre, has earned him the title of a true pan-India superstar.