Pooja for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ sets in motion the sequel’s shoot

The long-awaited sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has finally taken off with the maker on Monday conducting the pooja for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their now-famous characters.

The sequel, too, has been written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shoot will begin soon, the makers said.

Taking to social media, the makers announced the commencement of the shoot for the Allu Arjun starrer. They jotted down “Highlights from #PushpaTheRule pooja ceremony. Filming begins soon. BIGGER and GRANDER. #ThaggedheLe #JhukegaNahi”

Icon star Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, directed by Sukumar, has been a sensational success since the time it has been released.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ became the biggest commercial blockbuster of 2021 and has collected more than Rs 350 crore at the box office.

Pushpa Mania took over the world even more than the movie. From its dialogues to mannerisms and songs, everything about the film became very popular in both Telugu states and the world. More than anything, Allu Arjun’s performance was praised globally.

The cast for the sequel includes Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna along with Fahadh Fazil, Dhanunjaya, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj among many others in the pivotal roles. The technical team includes Sukumar Bandreddi as the story writer, screenplay writer and the director.

The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili. The cinematographer is Mireslow Kuba Brozek and Devi Sri Prasad is back to compose the music to lyrics by Chandra Bose.