While everyone was waiting for the first look of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR, the makers, on Monday clarified that they will not be releasing first look or teaser. The makers have released a statement asking their fans to not expect a poster or teaser on the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday.

“We will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion,” read RRR’s official Twitter post. “We don’t want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! (sic),” the makers mentioned in another Tweet. On Ram Charan’s birthday last month, SS Rajamouli released a teaser as the first look of the actor from ‘No first look for fans’: Jr NTR pens open letter ahead of RRRand so, Jr NTR’s fans expected the same on their Jr NTR’s birthday.

After the makers of RRR released a statement, Jr NTR also decided to speak as he shared an open letter for his fans. In his long statement, the Telugu star shared that the team is as disappointed as much as fans are. “They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done,” he said in the open letter.

RRR is made as a high budget film and it also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. The much-awaited film will also see international names like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. RRR is based on two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

As of now, RRR will hit screens on January 8, 2021. However, seeing the ongoing pandemic, it’s difficult to say whether the film will be released as planned or not.