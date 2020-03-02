After celebrating 50 days of his last flick Sarileru Neekevaru, Mahesh Babu is all set to mark his production debut with Major. For the same, actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in for an important role. Helmed by Sashi Kiran, the film is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film also stars Adivi Sesh in a title role.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Sobhita shared a clapboard picture, along with herself at the back of it in a blurred version. Alongside the picture, Sobhita wrote, “Honoured and humbled to be telling a story about the fragility of courage in this incredible Hindi-Telugu bilingual film ‘Major’. It charts the inspiring story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on-screen (sic).”

Sobhita says her character in the bilingual film is impeccably detailed.

“The arc of my character in Major is impeccably detailed and done with honesty. Goodachari, my debut film in Telugu went on to become a critical and commercial success, so it is doubly wonderful for me to reunite with the same team for a film as feisty as Major,” Sobhita said.

The actress reunites again with Goodachari director Sashi Kiran and actor Adivi Sesh in the film.

Major is inspired on the life of national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando lost his life in the tragic 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is all set for a 2020 release.