Superstar Yash has made a huge impact on the entire nation after the super success of director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 and the fans have never left a chance to show their love. KGF 2 is in the making already and the audiences are very excited to see the next chapter unfold.

However, after almost two years of KGF: Chapter 1, a local Telugu channel has illegally aired Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1 and put himself into trouble.

Karthik Gowda, creative executive producer of Hombale Films, took to his official Twitter handle to express his anger over the illegal telecast of the film and revealed that the team is planning to take legal action on this.

Sharing a screenshot clicked during the telecast, he wrote, “A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof with screen shots, videos of the same (sic).”

As soon as this news broke, Yash fans extended their support to the makers and said that local channels have been airing the film for a while now. Karthik was quite surprised by their responses and said that the makers would take necessary action against the channels.

Meanwhile, the second part of KGF will have important roles played by Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. While the former will essay the role of Ramika Sen, the latter will be seen as the antagonist Adheera.

Major portions of the film were shot at a huge set erected in Hyderabad. However, shooting stalled amidst lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus.