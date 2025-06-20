Karuppu: Suriya unveils title and first look of his new action thriller

What’s the buzz in Kollywood? Well, Suriya’s much-awaited 45th film finally has a name! The makers dropped the big reveal on Friday, and the film is officially titled ‘Karuppu’.

Fans were already excited about the project, and this announcement just turned up the heat.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the production house Dream Warrior Pictures shared the title with a message filled with pride and emotion: “With pride and excitement, we present the title of #Suriya45: ‘KARUPPU’. A name that embodies the soul of our story, shaped by heart, spirit, and purpose.”

Along with the post, they sent out warm birthday wishes to the film’s director, RJ Balaji.

Suriya, who headlines the film, also joined the celebration. Sharing the title reveal, he wrote: “Here’s our #Karuppu for you..! Wishing you all happiness @RJ_Balaji.”

The director responded with a simple but powerful confirmation: “#Suriya45 is கருப்பு #Karuppu”, making the title official.

Adding to the excitement, the team unveiled the first poster. The artwork shows the silhouette of a man gripping a machete.

The film also stars Trisha in the lead opposite Suriya, bringing the popular on-screen pair back together. The cast gets even more interesting with the inclusion of Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, and Swasika, along with Tamil favorites Yogi Babu and Natty (the well-known cinematographer who also acts).

The music for ‘Karuppu’ will be composed by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, while GK Vishnu, known for his stunning visuals in films like ‘Bigil’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Mersal’, will handle cinematography.

The action sequences are in safe hands with Vikram Mor as the stunt choreographer, and R Kalaivanan is on board as the editor. Art direction will be led by Arun Venjaramoodu.

Interestingly, RJ Balaji, who is not just a director and actor but also a much-loved cricket commentator, had earlier stepped away from his IPL commentary duties this season to focus entirely on this project.

In a heartfelt video, he explained his decision: “I believe in focusing on one task at a time and giving it my best. Since I’m directing this film and it comes with a lot of responsibilities, I’ve decided to take a short break from IPL commentary.”

He assured fans that it’s not a goodbye, just a pause: “I’ll surely be back for the next season once the film is complete, if everything goes well.”