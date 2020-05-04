South beauty Trisha Krishnan is celebrating her 37th birthday on Monday. Undoubtedly, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the South cinema. Over the years, the actress has been winning millions of hearts with her various roles and phenomenal on-screen performances.

One of the most talented actresses, Trisha has delivered a series of blockbuster films. She got noticed first after she won several beauty pageants like the Miss Madras contest (1999) and this marked her entry into filmdom. In 2010, she made her Bollywood debut in Khatta Meetha starring Akshay Kumar in the male lead role.

Such is Trisha Krishnan’s popularity and charm that fans have started the Twitter trend #HBDSouthQueenTrisha as they wished her on her special day. Trisha’s fans have been showering her with best wishes on social media. The social media is filled with photos and videos of the actress and fans have made sure to keep it as the top trend throughout the day.

Here’s what fans have to say about the beauty queen on her birthday:

Happy b’day to @trishtrashers the girl-next-door, beauty with brains, one of the prettiest stars with an angelic face.U are a true diva, the biggest survivor, still on top! Here’s wishing u happiness, smiles, more success and good health. Love u 😍🎂💕❤️🥰💃#HBDSouthQueenTrisha pic.twitter.com/z63pelYtYA — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) May 4, 2020

Wishing South Queen @trishtrashers

a Happy Birthday.. Wishing the Gorgeous and Talented actress a fantastic year ahead.. 🙂#HBDSouthQueenTrisha pic.twitter.com/9X1tONrXBX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 4, 2020

Birthday Wishes To @TrishTrashers Mam From Thalapathy @ActorVijay And His Fans. Wishing You A Wonderful Day And All The Most Amazing Things On This Upcoming Year With All Success And Happiness! ❤️ #HBDSouthQueenTrisha#HBDTrishaFromThalapathyFans pic.twitter.com/zq44NFGTfQ — Actor Vijay Team™ (@ActorVijayTeam) May 4, 2020