South beauty Trisha Krishnan is celebrating her 37th birthday on Monday. Undoubtedly, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the South cinema. Over the years, the actress has been winning millions of hearts with her various roles and phenomenal on-screen performances.

One of the most talented actresses, Trisha has delivered a series of blockbuster films. She got noticed first after she won several beauty pageants like the Miss Madras contest (1999) and this marked her entry into filmdom. In 2010, she made her Bollywood debut in Khatta Meetha starring Akshay Kumar in the male lead role.

Such is Trisha Krishnan’s popularity and charm that fans have started the Twitter trend #HBDSouthQueenTrisha as they wished her on her special day. Trisha’s fans have been showering her with best wishes on social media. The social media is filled with photos and videos of the actress and fans have made sure to keep it as the top trend throughout the day.

Here’s what fans have to say about the beauty queen on her birthday: