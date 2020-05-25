South star Karthi, who is best known as Suriya’s brother, is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Monday. Karthi started his career as an assistant director and later made his acting debut in 2007 with Mani Ratnam’s Paruthiveeran. Since then, there’s no looking back. The actor went on to prove his mettle with movies like Naan Mahaan Alla, Madras and Kaithi.

As the actor celebrates his big day, several celebs across the film fraternity took to their social media handle to pour wishes.

Filmmaker Pandiraj took to his Twitter handle to wish the actor on his special day. He shared a video clip wishing Karti. Alongside, she wrote, “#HBDKarthi our Kadaikutty Singam. May God bless you with a Long & healthy Life sir Bouquet.. Love your Hard work, Dedication, Attitude, Script knowledge, Humbleness, Smile…Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes (sic).”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also shared a picture of herself along with Karthi and captioned, “Happpy bdayyyy @Karthi_Offl Smiling face with open mouth always be the happy person that you are. May you have a year as lovely as you are ! Stay blessed and keep killing it (sic).”

Happpy bdayyyy @Karthi_Offl 😃 always be the happy person that you are. May you have a year as lovely as you are ! Stay blessed and keep killing it 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/e61bJh9u8Q — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 25, 2020

Actor Arun Vijay wrote, “Happy birthday brother @Karthi_Offl !! Have a wonderful and rocking year ahead…Thumbs up.. God bless!! (sic).”

Actress Nikhila Vimal also wished Karthi with a special happy birthday poster. Alongside, she wrote, “Happy to launch the birthday special DP of @Karthi_Offl, by @AKKFWA1 Kerala Karthi Fans club Thumbs up Advance B’day wishes #Karthi sir (Sic).”