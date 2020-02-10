After creating much buzz among the fans, the makers of Rana Daggubati’s film Haathi Mere Saathi unveil the first look poster of the film. The intriguing poster has set the expectations high among the audience. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the poster. Alongside he wrote, “Release date finalized… #HaathiMereSaathi to release on 2 April 2020… Will also release simultaneously in #Tamil and #Telugu… Stars #RanaDaggubati… Directed by Prabu Solomon… Produced by Eros International (sic).”

In the poster, one can see Rana in intense and aggressive look. The Baahubali actor will be seen in a very impactful role. Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Shriya Pilgaonkar will mark her debut in South Indian Cinema with Haathi Mere Saathi.

The major part of the film’s shoot has been done in the jungles of Kerala. The music of the film is composed by Shantanu Moitra and sound designing is done by the Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty. Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil, the upcoming film is slated to release on April 02, 2020.

Shriya Pilgaonkar also shared the poster on her official Instagram handle. Alongside, she wrote, “Here’s presenting the poster of #HaathiMereSaathi, releasing simultaneously with #Kaadan (Tamil) & #Aranya (Telugu) on April 2, 2020. #SaveTheForest #Haathi Stay tuned for more! (sic).”