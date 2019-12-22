The annual awards show season is already here and celebs are all set to celebrate the best of films, music and many more of this year. On Saturday, Chennai witnessed the 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019. The grand event was attended by big talents of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. The star-studded night was hosted by Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra.
Some prominent names from the Southern film industry bagged the award.
Ram Charan won the Best Actor (Telugu) award for Rangasthalam while Keerthy Suresh bagged Best Actor (Female) – Telugu Critics for Mahanati. The pretty Trisha Krishnan took away the Best Actor (Female) – Tamil award for 96 The Movie. Others who were recognised for their talent in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada were Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, Arvind Swamy, Aishwarya Rajessh.
Here’s a look at Filmfare Awards South 2019’s full winners’ list:
Best DOP: Rathnavelu – Rangasthalam
Best Choreography – Prabhudeva and Jani Master – Rowdy Baby, Maari 2
Best Female Debut (Tamil) – Raiza Wilson – Pyaar Prema Kaadhal
View this post on Instagram
Best Female Debut (Malayalam) – Saniya Iyappan – Queen
Best Lyrics (Telugu) – Chandrabose – Rangasthalam
Best Lyrics (Tamil) – Karthik Neta, ‘96
Best Lyrics (Malayalam) – B K Harinarayan, Theevandi
Best Lyrics (Kannada) – Dr H. S. Venkateshamurthy, Hasiru Ribbon
Best Singer Male (Kannada) – Sanjith Hegde – Shaakuntle Sikkalu, Naduve Antaravirali
Best Singer Female (Kannada) – Bindhu Malini – Bhaavalokada, Nathicharami
Best Singer Female (Malayalam) – Anne Amie – Aararo, Koode
Best Singer Male (Malayalam) – Vijay Yesudas – Poomuthole, Joseph
Best Singer Female (Telugu) – Shreya Ghoshal, Mandaraa Mandaraa Bhaagmathie
Best Singer Male (Telugu) – Sid Sriram, Geetha Govindam
Best Singer Female (Tamil) – Chinmayi – ’96
Best Singer Male (Tamil) – Sid Sriram, Hey Penne, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal
Best Music Director (Telugu) – Devi Sri Prasad, Rangasthalam
Best Music Director (Tamil) – Govind Vasantha, ’96
Best Music Director (Malayalam) – Kailas Menon, Theevandi
View this post on Instagram
Bagged the best music album award for ‘Theevandi’ at the 66th Filmfare Awards 2019. Thanks a lot Fellini, @viniviswalal Shajiyettan, @gs_gauthamsankar @tovinothomas @samyukthamenon_ @harinarayanan.b.k @shreyaghoshal @harisankar_ks whole cast & crew of Theevandi, my family, friends, musicians & sound team. Thank you all for the constant love & support 😊❤️ Styled by @soorajskofficial Costumes by @men_in_q_wedding #filmfareawards2019 #filmfare #filmfaresouthawards2019 #filmfareawards
Best Music Director (Kannada) – Vasuki Vaibhav, Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu
Best Supporting Actor Male (Kannada) – Dhananjay, Tagaru
Best Supporting Actor Female (Kannada) – Sharanya, Nathicharami
Best Supporting Actor Female (Malayalam) – Savithri Sreedharan, Sudani From Nigeria
Best Supporting Actor Male (Malayalam) – Vinayakan, Ee.Ma.Yau.
Best Supporting Actor Female (Telugu) – Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rangasthalam
Best Supporting Actor Male (Telugu) – Jagapati Babu, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava
Best Supporting Actor Male (Tamil) – Satyaraj, Kanna
Best Actress Critics Choice (Kannada) – Shruti Hariharan, Nathicharami
Best Actor Critics Choice (Kannada) – Sathish Ninasam, Ayogya
Best Actress Critics Choice (Tamil) – Aishwarya Rajessh, Kanna
Best Actor Critics Choice (Tamil) – Arvind Swamy, CCV
Best Actress Critics Choice (Malayalam) -Nimisha Sajayan, Eeda
Best Actor (Telugu) – Ram Charan, Rangasthalam
Best Director (Tamil) – Ramkumar, Ratsasan
Best Film (Tamil) – Pariyerum Perumal
Best Actor (Male) – Telugu Critics – Dulquer Salmaan, Mahanati
Best Actor (Female) – Telugu Critics – Keerthy Suresh, Mahanati
Best Actor (Male) – Tamil – Dhanush, Vada Chennai
Best Actor (Female) – Tamil – Trish, 96 The Movie
View this post on Instagram