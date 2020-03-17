It has been almost three months since the Coronavirus outbreak incepted. With every passing day, the number of Coronavirus cases have been increasing like wildfire. The deadly virus has shaken the entire planet. Schools, colleges, malls, restaurants all other public places have been completely shut down to prevent this contagious virus.

Celebrities and influencers across the world are urging people to stay indoors and take precautionary measures. Not just B-town but South celebs have also been requesting people to stay indoors and take the much-needed precautions.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu also requested his fans to avoid social gathering and go for social distancing. The actor, on Tuesday, took to his official Instagram to share a powerful message on how it is important to stay at home amidst this Coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing a video of how it is important to stay away from crowded places, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Social distancing is the need of the hour!! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritise public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives. Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitizers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick… Let’s continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through… Let’s beat #COVID19 together (sic).”

Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi also requested everyone to be safe and responsible. The actor has put the shooting of his upcoming film Acharya on hold.

“This is everyone’s responsibility. I request all the producers to postpone the shootings for another 10 to 15 days since shootings require manpower of 100 to 200 people. Avoiding large-scale gathering is important to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement.