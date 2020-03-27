In view of the ongoing crisis, several celebrities are coming forward to contribute to the cause of combating the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 24,000 lives globally. South celebrities are also in the same race and are announcing helping aid for the people of the country.

Baahubali actor Prabhas became the latest Telugu star to donate for the cause. The actor on Thursday donated Rs 4 crore for the cause. Of this, Rs 3 crore is being given to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each goes to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Earlier in the day, Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan also announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief measures. He also announced another Rs 50 lakh each to the CM Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the party said in a release.

Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, another Telugu superstar, Ram Charan, has decided to donate to the government’s relief fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be donating Rs 70 lakh.

On Thursday afternoon, Ram Charan announced on Instagram, “Inspired by Pawan Kalyan Garu’s tweet, I would like to contribute Rs 70 lakh towards the centre and states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh relief fund in this moment of crisis.

I would like to applaud the commendable efforts of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Honourable Chief Ministers of our respective states KCR Garu and Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu in curtailing the vast effects of the pandemic COVID 19. As a responsible citizen, I encourage all to strictly abide by their rules and recommendations. Jai Hind (sic).”

Not only was Ram Charan inspired by Pawan Kalyan, South star Mahesh Babu also tweeted that he would be donating Rs 1 crore to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe,” he wrote.

