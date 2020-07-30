COVID-19 doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. While many people including celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and his family, politicians and others have contracted the deadly virus, new addition to the list is none other than Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family.

The director, on Wednesday, revealed that he and his family tested positive for COVID 19. Taking it to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors (sic).”

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions…

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma… 🙂🙂💪🏼💪🏼 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

Ever since, several of his fans and followers wished him a speedy recovery. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also joined the bandwagon and wished him a speedy recovery. Taking it to his Twitter handle, Mahesh Babu replied to SS Rajamouli’s tweet with his wish. He wrote, “Take care sir… Wishing you and your family a speedy recovery!! (sic).”

Take care sir… Wishing you and your family a speedy recovery!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 29, 2020

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will be joining hands after their pending projects are wrapped up. SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture is RRR. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, the film has Alia Bhatt as the leading lady. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata.