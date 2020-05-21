South actor Rana Daggubati and his one-love Miheeka Bajaj get engaged in a private ceremony on Thursday, amidst lockdown. The actor took to his official Twitter handle to share pictures from the ceremony.

It’s just been a week that the actor proposed to Miheeka and made their relationship official. The duo got engaged in a private ceremony in the presence of family members.

Making their relationship official, Rana shared a picture of him along with Miheeka on his twitter handle on May 12 and captioned, “And she said yes (sic).” A number of celebrities had congratulated the star on the occasion.

And she said Yes 🙂 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iu1GZxhTeN — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 12, 2020

After the announcement, many friends and colleagues from the industry started pouring their best wishes on the couple.

For the unversed, Miheeka Bajaj is a designer by profession. She recently founded Dew Drop Design Studio – an event company that weaves dreams into reality.

Rana’s father D Suresh Babu has confirmed the wedding will take place in December. Talking to Times of India, Suresh Babu opened up about Rana’s wedding. He said: “During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them.”

He hinted that the wedding will take place this year. “The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding,” he added.